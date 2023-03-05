Barclays Boosts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $45.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

