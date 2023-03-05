Barclays Increases Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $99.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Duolingo stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $352,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,273.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

