Barclays Increases Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $40.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $349,507 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 151,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

