Barclays Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $25.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APG. TheStreet raised APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:APG opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.38.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after buying an additional 1,912,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,078,000 after buying an additional 1,261,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

