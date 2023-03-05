Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at DA Davidson

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBY. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $109.28.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,143 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

