BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.62. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

