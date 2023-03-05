Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $55.23 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 25.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

