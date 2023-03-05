Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 309 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 96,559 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 160,188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,961,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.21 and a 200 day moving average of $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

