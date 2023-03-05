BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 163,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

