Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

