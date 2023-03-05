Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,699 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -351.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

