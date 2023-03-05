Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Insider Activity

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 776,270 shares of company stock valued at $48,768,216. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $70.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

