Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 8,500 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brady Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brady by 10,519.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 142,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 125,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.