Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $86.75 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
