Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $86.75 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

