Broadleaf Partners LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,165,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $161,073,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

