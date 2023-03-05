Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets cut Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

