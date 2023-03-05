Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $89.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

