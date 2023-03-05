Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,036.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

