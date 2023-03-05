Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Nadia Villeneuve Sells 20,538 Shares

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.