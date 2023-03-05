Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Nadia Villeneuve Sells 20,538 Shares

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

