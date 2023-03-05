Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 over the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

