CCLA Investment Management Purchases Shares of 780,149 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 780,149 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $181,961,000. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 54,667 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 508,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $118,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.29 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

