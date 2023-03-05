Citigroup Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $120.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ RETA opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
