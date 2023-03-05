Citigroup Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $120.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $53.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.