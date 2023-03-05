Citigroup Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $153.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $159.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $137.00 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.