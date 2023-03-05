Citigroup Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $118.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.71.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Monster Beverage shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,769,000 after buying an additional 636,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after buying an additional 393,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

