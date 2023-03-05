Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,640 shares of company stock worth $845,453 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,327.58%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

