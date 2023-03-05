Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.0 %
CCOI stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99.
Cogent Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,327.58%.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.