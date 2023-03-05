Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $37.31 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.62.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

