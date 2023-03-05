Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Constellium Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.