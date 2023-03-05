Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,802 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,484,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,055,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after purchasing an additional 699,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 646,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

NYSE SITC opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

