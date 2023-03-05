Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.