Credit Suisse AG Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Belden by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

