Credit Suisse AG Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 2.02. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

