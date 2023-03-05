Credit Suisse AG Has $2.38 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

