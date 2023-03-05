Credit Suisse AG Sells 822 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 22.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BKU opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.