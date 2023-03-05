Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.