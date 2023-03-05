Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.
In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,588 shares of company stock worth $281,924 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
