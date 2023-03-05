Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,588 shares of company stock worth $281,924 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.