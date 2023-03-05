Curtis Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.18.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

