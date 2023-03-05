CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.