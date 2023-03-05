DA Davidson Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $18.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.