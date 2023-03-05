DA Davidson Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $18.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.
CarGurus stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
