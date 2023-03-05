DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

