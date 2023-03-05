DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
