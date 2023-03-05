Dempze Nancy E Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dempze Nancy E lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

