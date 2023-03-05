Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stake Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Denny’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 618,319 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Denny’s by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 439,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 674.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 286,611 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Denny’s by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $664.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

