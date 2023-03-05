DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 337,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

