Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,444 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Turbine Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

