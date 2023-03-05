Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 291,007 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.4 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

