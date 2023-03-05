Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,576 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of VSE worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VSE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in VSE by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $57.97 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

