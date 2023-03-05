Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $25,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

