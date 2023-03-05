Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.