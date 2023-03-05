Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diodes by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,957 shares of company stock worth $7,357,685. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

