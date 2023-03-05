Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 21.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DOUG opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.74. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

