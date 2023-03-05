Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.79 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Driven Brands Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.